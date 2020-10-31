BidaskClub Upgrades HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to Strong-Buy

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 94.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

