BidaskClub Upgrades TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TFI International stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.