BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Buy

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

OLED opened at $198.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Display by 372.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

