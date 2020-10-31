BidaskClub Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Hold

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

XEL stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

