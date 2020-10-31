Bigbom Market Capitalization Achieves $116,776.81 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Hotbit. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $116,776.81 and approximately $5,264.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.77 or 0.03824220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00219025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a token. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.