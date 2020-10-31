Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.08.

NYSE:BILL opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $120.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock worth $412,251,872. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.