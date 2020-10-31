Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.40.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $338.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.17.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

