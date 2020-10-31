Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.95

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 6198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Bitauto Holdings Limited will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

