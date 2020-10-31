BITTO (BITTO) Price Down 27.5% This Week

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One BITTO token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $660,158.32 and $247,075.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00097317 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00020521 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006451 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 175.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00039869 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,129,285 tokens. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

