BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.54% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHE stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

