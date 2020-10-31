Blocktix Price Reaches $0.0023 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $93,960.44 and $10.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.77 or 0.03824220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00219025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix (TIX) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

