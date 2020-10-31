Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.44.

BLMN stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

