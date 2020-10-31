Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

BKEPP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

