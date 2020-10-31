Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.
BKEPP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.09.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
