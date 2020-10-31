BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $47.24 on Friday. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

