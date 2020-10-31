B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.