B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.43. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

