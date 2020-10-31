BMO Capital Markets Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $68.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

