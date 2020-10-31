BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.64.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

