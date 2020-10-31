BMO Capital Markets Raises Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target to C$43.50

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MIC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE MIC opened at C$44.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.86. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.02 and a 52 week high of C$61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

