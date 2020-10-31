BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

