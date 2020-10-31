Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $56.52 on Friday. Boc Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

BHKLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boc Hong Kong in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

