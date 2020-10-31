Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Insider Buys £20,310 in Stock

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

LON BOY opened at GBX 650.50 ($8.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 625.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.14. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.74).

BOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 649.55 ($8.49).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

