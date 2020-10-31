Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

