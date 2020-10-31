Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Bolloré stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

