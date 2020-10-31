Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $400,686.94 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $400,686.94 and $218,621.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00048317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00081124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00206161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01198080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.