Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Given a €73.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:BNR opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.68. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 1 year high of €58.78 ($69.15).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

