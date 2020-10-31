Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

