Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

