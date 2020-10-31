Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRDCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

