Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $48.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

EAT stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

