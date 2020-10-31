Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $48.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

