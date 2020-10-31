Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.2% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 323.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 20,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

