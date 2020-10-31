Broderick Brian C Acquires 199 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $112.27 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $323.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.