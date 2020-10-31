Broderick Brian C Acquires 481 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 249,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 92,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 354,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $213,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CNI stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

