Broderick Brian C Acquires Shares of 4,000 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Broderick Brian C bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.