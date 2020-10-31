Broderick Brian C Acquires Shares of 9,847 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Broderick Brian C bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.