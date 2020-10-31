Broderick Brian C Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

