Broderick Brian C Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $157.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

