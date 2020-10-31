Broderick Brian C Buys 2,381 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

