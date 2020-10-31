Broderick Brian C Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

