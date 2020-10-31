Broderick Brian C Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

