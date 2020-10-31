Broderick Brian C Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

