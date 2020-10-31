Broderick Brian C Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 280.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 80,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 26,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 21,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 71.9% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 47,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

