Broderick Brian C Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 143.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 84.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.44 and its 200-day moving average is $343.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

