Broderick Brian C Has $918,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C owned about 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.