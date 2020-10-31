Broderick Brian C Invests $348,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $55,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

