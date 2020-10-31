Broderick Brian C Invests $348,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,316,000 after acquiring an additional 268,701 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

