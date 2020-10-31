Broderick Brian C Lowers Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C owned about 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of DNLI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

