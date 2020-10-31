Broderick Brian C Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

