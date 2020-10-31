Broderick Brian C Purchases 369 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.62, for a total transaction of $556,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

