Broderick Brian C Purchases 5,963 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $305.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.